Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTPA stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

