Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after acquiring an additional 689,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,902,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

