Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,942 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AVYA opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

