Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,076,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

