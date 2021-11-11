Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $12,681,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $29,093,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GENI opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

