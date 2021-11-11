Banano Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.18 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and $922,924.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,440,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,433,524 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.