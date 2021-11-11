Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

BAND stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

