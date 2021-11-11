Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $51,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $189.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

