Bank of America Corp DE Buys 43,238 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.