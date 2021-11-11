Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Smith & Nephew worth $53,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after buying an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.