Bank of America Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

PRPL stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $968.89 million, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

