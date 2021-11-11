Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29,000 Stock Position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Phunware were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Phunware by 236.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 13.07. Phunware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. Equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

