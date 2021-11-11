Barclays Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JCI. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

