Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ODMUF stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
About Old Mutual
