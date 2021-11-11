Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ODMUF stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

