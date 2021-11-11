Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

GOLD opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

