Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMWYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.