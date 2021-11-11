Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,064,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,081,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 118,006.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

