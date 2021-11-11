Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $361.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

