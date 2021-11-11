Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 636 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

