Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

