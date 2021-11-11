Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $779,000 Investment in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.13. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

