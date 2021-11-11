Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 6,843 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 231,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 279.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $258,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

