Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of COP stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

