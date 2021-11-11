Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 304,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50.

