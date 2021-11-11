Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.300-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.53 billion.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

