BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%.

BLU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 54,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

BLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BELLUS Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 433.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of BELLUS Health worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

