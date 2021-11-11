BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.37

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as high as C$9.19. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 49,750 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.65 million and a P/E ratio of -10.73.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

