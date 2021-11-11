Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 74,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 198,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,244,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,610,158.49.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

