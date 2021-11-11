Berenberg Bank Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 490

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

BEZ opened at GBX 406.80 ($5.31) on Monday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

