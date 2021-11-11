Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BTTR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74.

Get Better Choice alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Word III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTTR shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.