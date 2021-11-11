BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. BGSF has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 29,998 shares of company stock valued at $406,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of BGSF worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

