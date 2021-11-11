BIDR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.42 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. BIDR has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $42.42 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00074167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,719.66 or 1.00085836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.32 or 0.07090980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020024 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

