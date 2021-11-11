BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $1,744,750.80 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

