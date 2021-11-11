BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 14,900 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $52,617,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.