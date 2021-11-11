Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,950 shares of company stock worth $63,757,203 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $327.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.87 and its 200 day moving average is $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

