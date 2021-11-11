BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

