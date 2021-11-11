Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

NYSE BHVN opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

