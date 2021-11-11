BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

