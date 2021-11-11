BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
