BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $111,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,299,235. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLFS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,603. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 826.97, a PEG ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
