BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $111,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,299,235. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,603. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 826.97, a PEG ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.