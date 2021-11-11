BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.22. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 61,958 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.