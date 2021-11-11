BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.22. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 61,958 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

