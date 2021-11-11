BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.22. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 61,958 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.