Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.93.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 113,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of -0.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

