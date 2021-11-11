Bitcoin Cash Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $666.83 or 0.01031518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.60 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,645.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00276771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.58 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,897,025 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

