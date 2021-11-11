Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $112,726.34

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $112,726.34 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.75 or 0.00474255 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,544,652 coins and its circulating supply is 10,544,648 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

