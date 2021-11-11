BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $959.21 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $654.87 and a 52-week high of $971.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $898.53 and a 200-day moving average of $885.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

