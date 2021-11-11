BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $170,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $962.41. 3,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $885.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $654.87 and a 1-year high of $971.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

