BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

