BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BLW stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $17.64.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
