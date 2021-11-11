BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

