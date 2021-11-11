BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $43.76.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
