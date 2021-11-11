BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 175,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $819.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

